LONDON (AP) -- Three-time finalist Julian Barnes and two debut novelists are among the final six contenders for Britain's most prestigious literary award.

Barnes' memory-haunted novel "The Sense of an Ending" is said to be the favorite in this year's Man Booker Prize shortlist. The 65-year-old Briton has been nominated for the Booker thrice before but not won.

He faces competition from debut novelists Stephen Kelman, whose "Pigeon English" is inspired by the murder of a Ghanaian boy in London, and A.D. Miller, whose "Snowdrops" is set in Moscow.

The other contenders announced Tuesday are: "The Sisters Brothers," by Patrick deWitt; "Jamrach's Menagerie" by Carol Birch; and "Half Blood Blues" by Esi Edugyan.

The winner of the 50,000 pound ($82,000) prize will be named Oct. 18.