Think pink! Julianne Hough has ditched her platinum blond locks and gone with a more bubble gum-inspired look. And, we gotta admit, she's pulling it off.

The "Dancing With the Stars" judge showed off her new pink hair on Instagram on April 7, saying she's well on her way to being a "unicorn."

RELATED: Celebs wearing pastels

She also chatted about her dramatic hair switch-a-roo on her blog.

"It was time to shake things up. So I went…PINK!!!" she wrote on Juliannehough.com. "I love to experiment with my looks by way of beauty products, styling tools, and sometimes even taking things a step further."

RELATED: Stylish stars at the airport

Hough has gone through drastic hair changes before. In 2014, she cut her long hair after splitting with longtime beau Ryan Seacrest. This time, her hair makeover was inspired by something else.

RELATED: Celebs out and about with their dogs

"Remember last year when I chopped off all my hair?," she asked. "It was a big, bold move but it was so worth it! It felt liberating not to hide behind all that hair. So why did I decide on the color pink this time? Because pink is the color of kindness!"