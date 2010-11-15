She's been dodging the relationship question for months, but on the "Ellen DeGeneres" show Tuesday, "Burlesque" star Julianne Hough finally opens up about Ryan Seacrest.

"Oh my gosh, he's phenomenal," she tells the talk show host. "He's really romantic. He's not even in town, and I got in my car and there are flowers everywhere."

And for her recent 22nd birthday in July, she says, he did the same thing.

"Flowers everywhere. I was almost embarrassed!" she says. "You walk in and you're like, 'Is this my room? I don't even know.' I'm kind of embarrassed."

He's even met her parents.

"Everyone's like, 'Oh, you met the folks!'" she says. "I don't know. Both of our folks are ... our best friends so when we hang out, it's more like hanging out with friends.'"

More on Wonderwall:

How did Julianne's CMA getup stack up?

Britney's parents reconcile, plus more couples news

See more pics of Ryan

More from UsWeekly:

PHOTOS: Hollywood's most romantic couples

PHOTOS: Stars' most embarrassing parents!