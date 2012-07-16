This Rock of Ages beauty has got a rocking' bod!

Julianne Hough spent her day off making a splash in Southport, NC on Saturday, when she hit the beach in a neon bikini.

Showing off her shoulder-length haircut, the Safe Haven actress, 23, flaunted her incredible body in the electric tangerine two-piece while she ran in and out of the waves.

Although her boyfriend, Ryan Seacrest, wasn't along for the sun-filled beach day, the actress was accompanied by her two King Charles Spaniels -- and Hough showered her babies with endless affection.

Even though she has quite the enviable figure, being comfortable in her own skin is something that the former professional dancer has learned to come to terms with over the years. "It's what you want to feel on the inside, not necessarily what you want to look like on the outside," the actress told Women's Health in 2011. "Now if I want something, I'll have it and I won't feel guilty. Then the next day I won't crave it."

