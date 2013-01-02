Julianne Hough: 'I was abused: Mentally, physically, everything'

By Chris Gardner

It's hard to believe that Julianne Hough is only 24 years old. The blond beauty has captured the trophy on "Dancing With the Stars," shared the big screen with Tom Cruise in "Rock of Ages" and seen her debut album go No. 1 on the country music charts. But in the new issue of Cosmopolitan, Hough reveals that before she launched her career in the US, she experienced a dark struggle as a young, aspiring dancer in London. Read on for details ...

RELATED: Read more from the Julianne Hough cover story in Cosmopolitan

On surviving abuse:

"I was 10 years old looking like I was 28, being a very sensual dancer. I was a tormented little kid who had to put on this sexy façade because that was my job and my life. But my heart was the same, and I was this innocent little girl. I wanted so much love ... While I was in London, I was abused, mentally, physically, everything. ... I'm a very forgiving person, and I don't want to hurt anybody. What's past is past."

RELATED: The best celebrity makeovers of 2012