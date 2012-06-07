When she was just 11 years old, Julianne Hough was under Daniel Radcliffe's spell.

The dancer-turned-actress, now 23, was cast as an extra in 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, starring Radcliffe as the famous wizard. "I lived in London," Hough explained on LIVE! With Kelly Wednesday. "I went to school there."

Like Radcliffe's character, "I was in Gryffindor," Hough recalled. "I even stole the scarf just to make sure that I had proof that I was Gryffindor, and then they searched my bag and took it back."

As shooting progressed, Hough fell hard for the series' leading man, now 22. "I was kind of in love, especially with Daniel Radcliffe. I wrote him a love note," she confessed. "It was Valentine's Day and I got him the Valentino Beanie Baby. I never heard back."

Hough admitted that she's now "really embarrassed" about her childhood crush "because sometimes I see him around. I just turn and walk away."

When host Kelly Ripa, 41, asked if she'd ever confronted Radcliffe, Hough shook her head. "No! I'm too nervous."

Guest host Neil Patrick Harris, 38, assured Hough that everything happens for a reason. "Had he written you back, you could have had a long relationship with Daniel Radcliffe. And now you're stuck with Ryan Seacrest!"

Hough's latest film, Rock of Ages, is in theaters June 15; it's based on the popular Broadway musical. It also stars Tom Cruise, Mary J. Blige, Russell Brand, Malin Akerman, Alec Baldwin, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Diego Boneta.

