Julianne Hough knows how to shake what her mama gave her, which came in handy for her role as waitress-turned-stripper Sherrie Christian in Rock of Ages.

"I'm actually pretty good at [stripping], which makes me wonder what happened in my previous life," the 23-year-old actress said in an interview with The Insider that aired Wednesday. "Funny enough, I don't wear a lot of clothes when I dance and it's very sexy, so it wasn't too hard to get into the motion of it."

PHOTOS: Julianne Hough and Ryan Seacrest's red hot romance

Adds the star about her R-rated training sessions for the 80s-inspired flick: "My arms were ripped. Just the athleticism was more than people think. It's not a bunch of booty shaking."

PHOTOS: Julianne Hough's glam red carpet evolution

Hough isn't the only actor with an upcoming movie that showcases her natural-born exotic dancing talents. Channing Tatum, who worked as a stripper before he made it big in Hollywood, got to channel his past for his role in Magic Mike.

VIDEO: Channing Tatum's hilarious stripper video

"He's amazing. He's a great stripper!" Tatum's wife, Jenna Dewan, told Us Weekly back in January. "I should ask for more [private dances]."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Julianne Hough: "I'm Pretty Good at Stripping"