Judging by her Instagram -- and let face it, in this day and age, that's what matters -- Julianne Hough is smitten.

The "Dancing With The Stars" judge shared a rare photo of her and her beau, hockey player Brooks Laich on Dec. 2, and she wasn't afraid to drop the L-word in the process.

RELATED: Biggest celeb hookups of 2014

"A little nature walk with the loves of my life!" Hough, 26, captioned her photo with her man and her two dogs. "Amazing goal tonight sweetheart! @brookslaich xoxo."

RELATED: Celebs wearing vests

The burgeoning romance started last winter after the two were set up by a mutual friend. Previously, Julianne Hough dated Ryan Seacrest for a number of years.

RELATED: Celebs with their dogs

"Every relationship, there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right," she told Redbook in August 2014 of her past relationships. "I had one foot out because I didn't want to get hurt. And I didn't say what was on my mind because I didn't want to ruffle any feathers. I needed to be perfect."

After dating the "American Idol" host, though, Julianne said she found herself.

"I had this epiphany when my family went to a six-day seminar [last November] about creating your own destiny," she told the magazine. "I learned so much about myself and why my relationships didn't work that by the end I was on a high … The next day my 'Curve' costar introduced [Brooks and me]. It couldn't have been a better time. We've been open and honest from day one."