Julie Bowen and Twins Watch the Harlem Globetrotters
-- Julie Bowen taking her twin boys to the Harlem Globetrotters World Tour at Staples Center in L.A.
-- Kim Kardashian working out in Style Firm's Competitor Tights workout pants at Barry's Bootcamp in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
-- Renee Graziano partying at the birthday party for Big John Gjonbalaj, the owner of Headquarters Gentleman's club, in NYC.
-- Millionaire Matchmaker's Patti Stanger picking up a few last minute Valentine's Day gifts at Century 21 Department Store in NYC.
-- Joe and Melissa Gorga picking out her Valentine's Day gift -- a fur jacket! -- at Schultz Furrier and then heading to dinner at Peter's in Millburn, New Jersey.
-- Madeleine Stowe sipping tea during an interview at the Viceroy Santa Monica.
-- Drita D'Avanzo discussing her new clothing line during a lunch at Benjamin Steakhouse in NYC.
-- Shia LaBeouf leaving a generous tip of $100 after having dinner with his girlfriend Karolyn Pho at Old Homestead Steakhouse in NYC.
-- Kristin Cavallari and her fiance Jay Culter ordering braised octopus while at a romantic dinner at Mulberry Project in NYC.
-- Brandi Glanville stopping by the Infinity Sun headquarters for a quick airbrush tan while out in West Hollywood.
-- Bill and Giuliana Rancic unveiling their new restaurant RPM Italian in Chicago.
-- Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle enjoying dinner with brother Joe Jonas at Vinatta Project in NYC.
-- DJ Mia Moretti and electric violinist Caitlin Moe performing at the BOSS Home launch event at the Hugo BOSS showroom in NYC.
-- Whitney Port and Mark Salling watching Robin Thicke perform an exclusive live set at the grand opening of Lily Bar & Lounge at Bellagio in Las Vegas.
-- Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter celebrating Michael Jordan's birthday at Mokai in Miami.
-- Slick Rick performing at the launch of DJ Mel DeBarge's Bow Ties and Good Times iPhone app at Avenue in NYC.
-- Kelly Rowland enjoying DJ M.O.S' Whitney Houston set at Tricky Stewart's pre-Grammy's bash at Greystone Manor in L.A.
-- Mario Lopez partying with fans at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.
-- Teresa Guidice, Victoria Gotti and other cast members from Celebrity Apprentice filming at Cafe Metro's 52nd Street location in NYC.
-- Jay-Z hanging out at the New York Giants Super Bowl victory at 404/40 Club in NYC.
-- Jason Mraz promoting his new album Love is a Four Letter Word at Culture Club in NYC.
-- Rachael Ray sipping Martini at the 1000th episode celebration of her show at Donatella in NYC.
-- Pauly D kicking off his DJ residency at Vanity Nightclub Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
