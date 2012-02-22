-- Julie Bowen taking her twin boys to the Harlem Globetrotters World Tour at Staples Center in L.A.

-- Kim Kardashian working out in Style Firm's Competitor Tights workout pants at Barry's Bootcamp in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

-- Renee Graziano partying at the birthday party for Big John Gjonbalaj, the owner of Headquarters Gentleman's club, in NYC.

VIDEO: Mob Wives' Big Ang reenacts Downton Abbey

-- Millionaire Matchmaker's Patti Stanger picking up a few last minute Valentine's Day gifts at Century 21 Department Store in NYC.

-- Joe and Melissa Gorga picking out her Valentine's Day gift -- a fur jacket! -- at Schultz Furrier and then heading to dinner at Peter's in Millburn, New Jersey.

-- Madeleine Stowe sipping tea during an interview at the Viceroy Santa Monica.

VIDEO: Remember this wild Revenge plot twist?

-- Drita D'Avanzo discussing her new clothing line during a lunch at Benjamin Steakhouse in NYC.

-- Shia LaBeouf leaving a generous tip of $100 after having dinner with his girlfriend Karolyn Pho at Old Homestead Steakhouse in NYC.

-- Kristin Cavallari and her fiance Jay Culter ordering braised octopus while at a romantic dinner at Mulberry Project in NYC.

-- Brandi Glanville stopping by the Infinity Sun headquarters for a quick airbrush tan while out in West Hollywood.

-- Bill and Giuliana Rancic unveiling their new restaurant RPM Italian in Chicago.

VIDEO: Giuliana and Bill tell Us about their struggles with infertility

-- Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle enjoying dinner with brother Joe Jonas at Vinatta Project in NYC.

-- DJ Mia Moretti and electric violinist Caitlin Moe performing at the BOSS Home launch event at the Hugo BOSS showroom in NYC.

-- Whitney Port and Mark Salling watching Robin Thicke perform an exclusive live set at the grand opening of Lily Bar & Lounge at Bellagio in Las Vegas.

-- Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter celebrating Michael Jordan's birthday at Mokai in Miami.

-- Slick Rick performing at the launch of DJ Mel DeBarge's Bow Ties and Good Times iPhone app at Avenue in NYC.

-- Kelly Rowland enjoying DJ M.O.S' Whitney Houston set at Tricky Stewart's pre-Grammy's bash at Greystone Manor in L.A.

-- Mario Lopez partying with fans at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.

-- Teresa Guidice, Victoria Gotti and other cast members from Celebrity Apprentice filming at Cafe Metro's 52nd Street location in NYC.

VIDEO: Star Jones spars with NeNe Leakes on Celebrity Apprentice

-- Jay-Z hanging out at the New York Giants Super Bowl victory at 404/40 Club in NYC.

-- Jason Mraz promoting his new album Love is a Four Letter Word at Culture Club in NYC.

-- Rachael Ray sipping Martini at the 1000th episode celebration of her show at Donatella in NYC.

-- Pauly D kicking off his DJ residency at Vanity Nightclub Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

