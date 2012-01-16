At Sunday night's Golden Globes, Julie Bowen told Ryan Seacrest that the old Hollywood nude-colored Reem Acra dress with beaded cap sleeves she chose for the award show was "very girlie" for her.

But what the Modern Family star, 41, didn't mention was that Olivia Wilde donned the exact same dress in ivory at the 2008 Emmy Awards.

The Tron: Legacy star, 27, paired the sweetheart-style design with drop earrings and a loose updo, while Bowen went with retro curls and minimal jewelry.

Tell Us: Who wore it best?

