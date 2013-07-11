Julie Bowen is enjoying some time off before "Modern Family" begins production on its fifth season later this summer. The actress, 43, was photographed without makeup while getting frozen yogurt in in L.A. on Wednesday. Wearing drawstring pants, a blue cardigan and pink sandals, the TV star also opened her wallet and handed a homeless man $20 before getting into her car.

In recent weeks, Bowen has been in mommy mode. On June 18, she used Twitter to thank the doctors and nurses at Cottage Hospital for taking care of one of her twin sons. "Gus is an appendix lighter but well on the mend," she wrote. "We are grateful." (Bowen and husband Scott Phillips, a real estate investor and software developer, are parents to twins Gus and John, 4, and Oliver, 6.)

PHOTOS: See more than 80 stars without makeup

On July 1, her boys' health seemed to be getting worse. "Vomiting? Appendicitis? Five-day fevers? Lice? Is it the end of days?" the actress tweeted. "Nope, just the last two weeks with my boys."

PHOTOS: Julie Bowen's best red carpet looks ever

Bowen informed her Twitter followers that her kids were feeling "healthy" again on Independence Day. "Happy birthday America," the two-time Emmy Award winner wrote on Thursday, July 4. "You look good today."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Mark Wahlberg's shirtless looks

Bing: Surprising celebrity cousins

Twitter feud: Frances Bean Cobain vs. Kendall Jenner