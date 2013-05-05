Here comes the (Honey Boo Boo) bride! Nine years after they initially met in an online chat room, reality show mom June Shannon and her longtime beau Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson are finally going to exchange "I do's" on Sunday, May 5.

The ceremony, which will take place in McIntyre, Ga., will be a "taped event," according to an official wedding invitation obtained by TMZ, meaning that fans of TLC's hit "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" won't be left in the dark over the undoubtedly eventful nuptials.

Guests are asked to abide by a "no cell phones, cameras, or outside video taping" rule, however. According to TMZ, the people working the wedding were asked to don "full redneck attire" for the taped ceremony.

Shannon, known as "Mama" on the show, and Thompson are already parents to Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 7, the feisty "Toddlers & Tiaras" pageant contestant with a penchant for outrageous one-liners.

"A lot of people say they can relate to us," Shannon told Ryan Seacrest during a radio interview in August 2012. "Our fan base tells us that when they have a bad day they can be able to watch our show and be able to get a good laugh; I honestly laugh at the show too because it is kind of funny, because we know we have fun filming it. It's just all about having fun making memories."

