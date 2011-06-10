June's Top Workout Tracks
It’s that time again. Time for top workout music site Runhundred.com to give Us the exclusive playlist we should all be working out to this June, categorized by beats per minute and selected by their loyal followers. For these and to make your own specialized set from their free database, visit Runhundred.com.
Ke$ha – Blow (Cirkut Remix) – 126 BPM
Edward Maya & Vika Jigulina – Stereo Love (Paul & Luke Remix Edit) – 128 BPM
The Cast Of Lemonade Mouth – Determinate – 140 BPM
Rihanna – S&M (Sidney Samson Remix) – 128 BPM
Enrique Iglesias, Usher & Lil Wayne – Dirty Dancer – 133 BPM
Lady GaGa – The Edge Of Glory – 129 BPM
David Guetta, Nicki Minaj & Flo Rida – Where Them Girls At – 131 BPM
Cobra Starship & Sabi – You Make Me Feel… – 132 BPM
Beyonce – Run The World (Girls) – 127 BPM
Katy Perry – E.T. (Benny Benassi Remix) – 136 BPM
