It’s that time again. Time for top workout music site Runhundred.com to give Us the exclusive playlist we should all be working out to this June, categorized by beats per minute and selected by their loyal followers. For these and to make your own specialized set from their free database, visit Runhundred.com.

Ke$ha – Blow (Cirkut Remix) – 126 BPM

Edward Maya & Vika Jigulina – Stereo Love (Paul & Luke Remix Edit) – 128 BPM

The Cast Of Lemonade Mouth – Determinate – 140 BPM

Rihanna – S&M (Sidney Samson Remix) – 128 BPM

Enrique Iglesias, Usher & Lil Wayne – Dirty Dancer – 133 BPM

Lady GaGa – The Edge Of Glory – 129 BPM

David Guetta, Nicki Minaj & Flo Rida – Where Them Girls At – 131 BPM

Cobra Starship & Sabi – You Make Me Feel… – 132 BPM

Beyonce – Run The World (Girls) – 127 BPM

Katy Perry – E.T. (Benny Benassi Remix) – 136 BPM

By Ian Drew for Us Weekly. To read more of Ian's blog, click here.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly