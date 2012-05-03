After famed football player, Junior Seau, died of apparent suicide Wednesday at the age of 43, his grieving mother, Luisa Seau, is in disbelief.

In heartbreaking footage, Luisa wept uncontrollably to reporters on Wednesday over her son's death.

"I don't understand, I don't understand," Luisa cried to reporters outside Junior's home in Oceanside, Calif. "I'm shocked…I appreciate everybody showing your love to my son. Junior never do anything bad. I say to you: thank you and you guys for showing your love."

Junior was found dead inside his Oceanside, Calif. home at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

According to ABC News, Luisa said she spoke to her son earlier this week and he gave no indication that there was a problem. She said, "He's joking to me, he called me a 'homegirl.' "

Luisa was attending church when she heard about her son's death. "I pray to God, 'Take me, take me, leave my son,'" she wept. "But it's too late."

After 19 years playing in the NFL, Junior retired in 2009. He reached the height of his career was when he was playing for the San Diego Chargers in 1990. In a statement on their official website, the team said, "Everyone at the Chargers is in complete shock and disbelief right now. We ask everyone to stop what they're doing and send their prayers to Junior and his family."

Junior is survived by his daughter Sydney and sons Jake and Hunter, his three children with his ex-wife Gina Deboer, whom he divorced in 2002.

