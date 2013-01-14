NEW YORK (AP) — Junot (JOO'-noh) Diaz's "This Is How You Lose Her" is among three finalists for a $20,000 prize for short story collections.

Other nominees announced Tuesday for the Story Prize are Dan Chaon's (shawnz) "Stay Awake" and Claire Vaye Watkins' "Battleborn." The winner will be announced March 13.

Diaz's book was a nominee last fall for the National Book Award.

Organizers of the Story Prize, established in 2004, also announced a new award: the Story Prize Spotlight Award for collections "worthy of additional attention." This year's winner, Krys Lee for "Drifting House," will receive $1,000.