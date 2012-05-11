BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Jurors have acquitted the rapper known as "Lil Boosie" in the 2009 slaying of a man gunned down in his home.

They deliberated for an hour before returning the verdict Friday for the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Torence Hatch.

Before the verdict was read, District Judge Mike Erwin warned those in the courtroom not to make any emotional outbursts. Still, many quietly sobbed after the verdict was announced. Hatch, who stood quietly, bowed his head and pumped his fist when he heard the decision from the 12-person jury.

Hatch already is serving an eight-year prison term on separate drug charges.

Prosecutors argued he hired Michael "Marlo Mike" Louding to kill 35-year-old Terry Boyd, who was shot to death through a window while he was inside his home.