NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- A federal jury is deliberating a lawsuit filed by Stephen Baldwin against fellow actor Kevin Costner over their multimillion dollar business dispute involving the aftermath of the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

Jurors heard closing arguments Thursday after eight days of testimony. The lawsuit accuses Costner and business partner Patrick Smith of duping Baldwin and friend Spyridon Contogouris over their investments in an oil cleanup device that BP used after the spill.

Baldwin testified Monday he would have held out for much more money if he had known BP had agreed to make an $18 million deposit on a $52 million order for 32 oil-separating centrifuges.

Costner's attorney argued his client's fame is the only reason he was sued.