LOS ANGELES (AP) — A look at key moments this past week in the wrongful death trial in Los Angeles between Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson, and concert giant AEG Live LLC, and what is expected at court in the week ahead:

THE CASE

Jackson's mother wants a jury to determine that the promoter of Jackson's planned comeback concerts didn't properly investigate Dr. Conrad Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter by a criminal jury for Jackson's June 2009 death. AEG's attorney says the case is about personal choice, namely Jackson's decision to have Murray serve as his doctor and give him doses of a powerful anesthetic as a sleep aid. Millions, possibly billions, of dollars are at stake.

WHAT HAPPENED THIS PAST WEEK

—Jackson's mother, Katherine, testified about her son's upbringing, his rise to fame, and how he supported her throughout his life.

—An accountant who had conducted royalty audits for Jackson said he estimated Jackson would have earned between $1.1 billion and $1.5 billion if he completed a worldwide tour and crafted a Las Vegas show based on his music and archival footage.

—An AEG Live defense attorney challenged the accountant's figures, getting him to acknowledge that he did not take into account Jackson's historical earnings or spending in his figures.

WHAT THE JURY SAW

—Katherine Jackson break down and wipe her face with a tissue as she described hearing that her son had died from one of his managers.

—A budget that AEG Live prepared if Jackson embarked on a worldwide tour. Their estimates called for the singer to earn $132 million if he completed the tour.

QUOTABLE MOMENTS

— "It hurts to sit here and listen to all these things. To listen to how sick my son was and nobody was trying to help him," Katherine Jackson said about listening to uncomplimentary descriptions of her son throughout the trial.

— "This was going to be a final extravaganza, he was going to do a blowout tour, he would have earned a lot of money," Arthur Erk, a certified public accountant who provided estimates of Michael Jackson's potential earnings.

—"My son needed another doctor, not Dr. Murray," Katherine Jackson said under questioning by an AEG Live attorney.

—"Michael took care of me, my every need, my every want. He gave me everything," Katherine Jackson said about her son and his support of her throughout his life.

OUTSIDE THE COURTROOM

—Plaintiff's lawyer Brian Panish and defense attorney Marvin S. Putnam yelled at each other in the hallway after court ended on Wednesday. Jurors had left for the day, but the outburst prompted the judge presiding over the trial to warn the attorneys that they would be sanctioned if it happened again.

WHAT'S NEXT

— Katherine Jackson will resume testifying and AEG Live will begin calling witnesses in its defense case.