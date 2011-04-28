With their wedding day just one day away, Prince William and Kate Middleton released a new photo that appears in the official Royal Wedding program.

The black-and-white image was taken by celebrity photographer Mario Testino and features a close-up shot of the couple smiling in matching white shirts.

The royal couple also released a message in their wedding program that expresses gratitude for the outpouring of affection. "We are both so delighted that you are able to join us in celebrating what we hope will be one of the happiest days of our lives," they wrote. "The affection shown to us by so many people during our engagement has been incredibly moving, and has touched us both deeply."

The program, including the Order of Service, can be downloaded from the official Royal Wedding website.