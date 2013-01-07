Justin Bartha has a new girlfriend!

The Hangover star, 34, is dating trainer Lia Smith, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The couple were photographed on New Year's Day together relaxing on a beach in Maui, Hawaii. Bartha met Smith, a Pilates instructor at Equinox in L.A., during a session and the twosome have been dating for a while, the source tells Us.

Smith showed off her hot beach bod in a colorful string bikini top and orange shorts while tanning with The New Normal actor.

Bartha previously dated Ashley Olsen for two years before calling it quits in March 2011.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Justin Bartha Dating Trainer Lia Smith