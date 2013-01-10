Justin Bieber can't seem to stay out of trouble.

The 18-year-old pop star is being sued by Moshe Benabou, an ex-member of the Israeli army who worked as Bieber's bodyguard from March 2011 to October 2012. According to TMZ, the "As Long as You Love Me" singer berated Benabou and punched him in the chest multiple times during a particularly heated incident. The alleged beating occurred when the two disagreed about how to handle a member of Bieber's entourage.

Benabou is seeking unspecified damages for assault and battery, in addition to $420,000 in unpaid overtime.

Bieber recently split with girlfriend Selena Gomez, sources reveal in the Jan. 21 issue of Us Weekly (on stands Friday). While vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for a New Year's trip, "They had another huge fight, and Selena won't forgive him," a source reveals of the couple, who dated on and off since 2010. "Selena is done with him."

As if the lawsuit and the breakup weren't enough, TMZ previously posted pictures of Bieber smoking what appears to be marijuana on Jan. 2, one day after a paparazzo was killed chasing his Ferrari. (Bieber was not in the vehicle at the time.) The "Boyfriend" chart topper's team "isn't happy about those photos," a source recently told Us. "They are grilling security about who could have taken them."

Publicly, Bieber is trying to focus on the positive. He visited a 7-year-old cancer patient before his concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 5, and he's set to host and perform on Saturday Night Live Feb. 9.

Though he previously offered a vague apology via Twitter, the musician is hoping to leave his troubles behind him. "Put it in the music," Bieber tweeted Jan. 9. "Guess all you want -- I speak for myself."

