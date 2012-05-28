Justin Bieber is no stranger to horsing around, but this time it might have gotten him into trouble.

The 18-year-old "Boyfriend" singer is being accused of battery for an alleged incident that took place in Calabasas, Calif. on Sunday while he was out and about with his girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

A press release from the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff's Station states that a photographer is claiming that Bieber got into a physical altercation with him after he snapped photos of the pair, who then "left the scene" before officials could arrive.

"The victim complained of pain and requested medical attention. Personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and later released," the Sheriff's Station states. "The victim requested a criminal report be taken regarding the incident and a allegation of misdemeanor Battery report was taken at the scene."

