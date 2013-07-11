NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber has apologized by phone to Bill Clinton for cursing the former president and spraying his photo with cleaning fluid in a New York City restaurant kitchen earlier this year.

Clinton's office said Thursday the pop star called and "he apologized and offered to help the Clinton Foundation." Clinton's office declined to provide any other details.

A video released Wednesday by TMZ.com shows the 19-year-old Bieber urinating in a mop bucket as he and others race through the restaurant kitchen. Before exiting, Bieber sprays the Clinton photo and drops the f-bomb in reference to the former president.

Bieber tweeted to his more than 41 million followers Wednesday night, thanking Clinton "for taking the time to talk." Bieber tweeted: "Your words meant alot. #greatguy."