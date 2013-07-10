Bill Clinton knows a thing or two about forgiveness. The former President, 66, received a contrite telephone call from Justin Bieber on Wednesday, July 10, where the Canadian pop star "apologized for what happened on the TMZ video," a Bieber source confirms to Us Weekly. In a shocking clip taped in NYC earlier this year, "Beauty and the Beat" singer, 19, is seen leaving a nightclub with his posse -- first peeing into a yellow mop bucket and then grabbing a photo of Clinton, spraying it with cleaning liquid and shouting "F--- Bill Clinton!"

"Justin apologized for his comments," the source says. Luckily, Bubba wasn't offended! "President Clinton took it in jest, and said, 'if that is the worst thing you have ever done, all is well.'"

To make good on his apology, Bieber offered his assistance with the Nobel winner's Clinton Global Initiative. After Bieber explained that some "friends" had sold the embarrassing video to TMZ, "Bill Clinton also gave Justin some advice: 'watch your friends,'" the source reveals, adding that the former Commander-in-Chief "told Justin to focus on the good he does In the world."

Bieber later tweeted at Clinton: "thanks for taking the time to talk Mr. President. Your words meant alot. #greatguy." He added philosophically: "In life u will make mistakes and people will try and tear u down...but u gotta stay positive. Stay strong, and learn to be better, and always live to serve others and The Lord. #growingeveryday"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Justin Bieber Apologizes to Bill Clinton for Shocking Video: All the Details