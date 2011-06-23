The alleged attack on Justin Bieber was all just a big misunderstanding.

According to TMZ, a man, who has been identified as an undercover cop, created a stir during Justin Bieber's promotional event in New York.

The undercover cop claimed he intervened with the crowd when the fans became too rowdy and Bieber's security needed assistance.

Bieber reportedly suffered a minor injury and was left shaken when the undercover cop jumped over a barricade and knocked him to the ground.

Bieber was greeting fans outside the Manhattan landmark when the incident happened. He was ushered back inside the store, where the promotional event continued.

"I saw that guy going around, but I didn't think anything about it, but all of a sudden he just jumped...Three guys were holding this guy back," one witness told local station WABC.

Bieber reportedly went back into Macy's for a meet and greet with 300 fans after the incident.

"I didn't think this would happen. We were just curious, but that's terrible," another witness told the ABC affiliate.

