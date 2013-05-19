The good news for Justin Bieber at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas: The teen pop phenom won the night's fan-voted Milestone Award. The bad news? Accepting the statue inside the MGM Grand Garden, the 19-year-old singer had to contend with boos from the audience.

PHOTOS: What all the stars wore at the Billboard Music Awards

Undeterred, the "Beauty and the Beat" singer pressed on with his speech, which hinted at some of his recent public controversies. "I'm 19 years old. I think I'm doing a pretty good job," he argued, adding that it all comes back to his craft.

PHOTOS: Justin and Selena's on-and-off romance

As boos continued from some corners, he said, "Basically from my heart I really just want to say it really should be about the music. It should be about the craft that I'm making. This is not a gimmick, and I'm an artist, and I should be taken seriously."

The night's host, Tracy Morgan, later chastised the mean-spirited crowd. "Don't be booin' nobody, this ain't Showtime at the Apollo!"

PHOTOS: Stars who love Bieber

Bieber was philosophical about the night via Twitter. "2 performances and 2 awards. Grateful to my #Beliebers . Our awards. Love u," he wrote. "I love music, my fans, my family, my friends.. And I love The Lord . . . Blessed."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Justin Bieber Booed at Billboard Music Awards