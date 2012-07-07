The Biebs got busted Friday morning.

Justin Bieber was pulled over and cited for speeding over 100 miles per hour in his Fisker Karma sports car on the 101 freeway in the San Fernando, authorities told E! News.

Speaking to California Highway Patrol officers on the scene, the 18-year-old "Boyfriend" singer apparently claimed he was evading dogged paparazzi; authorities would not confirm whether photographers were involved in the incident.

Los Angeles City Councilman Dennis Zine told E! he observed Bieber's high-speed drive in action; calling 911 about the incident, operators told him they had already received 10 calls about Bieber's highway antics.

"It was a very dangerous, chaotic situation," Zine claimed. "I was driving 60 to 65 miles per hour. When he passed me, he was...driving in a careless, reckless fashion."

