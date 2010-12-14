Justin Bieber's in the clear.

The 16-year-old singer has escaped criminal charges related to an alleged Oct. 15 incident at a laser tag center in Richmond, British Columbia; a 12-year-old boy had reportedly accused the pop phenom of punching him.

"This investigation into the incident is now complete and no charges will be forwarded as the evidence collected [doesn't] support doing so," Corporal Turley of the Richmond Royal Canadian Mounted Police told GossipCop.

Shortly after the talked-about scuffle, witnesses told UsMagazine.com that it was Bieber, in fact, who was tormented at the laser tag center. "The 12-year-old and his friends were targeting Bieber and shooting him over and over," an observer said.

"They were calling him names. He was being harassed for his notoriety."

