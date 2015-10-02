Still a bad boy at heart! Justin Bieber's "I'm cleaning up my act" tour took a backseat recently during a concert in New Zealand, perhaps because of a dare.

While performing with buddy Rae Sremmurd, Justin appeared to light up a marijuana cigarette on stage and begin puffing away. Later, he was seen gulping Hennessy straight from the bottle.

Justin had seemed to be well on his way toward living a cleaner lifestyle, one that didn't involve marijuana, one of the drugs that led to his DUI arrest last year. As for the drinking, Justin has always insisted that he's not an alcohol abuser.

According to TMZ, Justin regrets his antics at the concert and did it on a dare.

Just last year, after a string of incidents, including peeing in a restaurant mop bucket, The Biebs was arrested in Miami for drag racing. At the time he tested positive for marijuana. He eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of careless driving and resisting arrest. A bit of a modern-day "Teflon Don," Justin has skirted jail time in all of his multiple criminal cases.

Since then, his public image has been rebounding nicely after he apologized for his wrongdoings. Recently he even completed his 200th wish for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, making him the first recording artist to grant that many.