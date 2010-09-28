By Rebecca Silverstein

Wanna take Justin Bieber home with you and hug him and squeeze him ... without the kidnapping charges? Then mark your calendar for Dec. 4, because that's when the Justin Bieber toy line will hit a store near you, according to J-14!

The collection includes five different Bieber dolls, each complete with Justin's signature 'do: three JB Style Collection Figures (coming in street, awards and red-carpet style), and two Justin Bieber Music Video Collection Singing Figures that each "sing" clips of "Baby" and "One Less Lonely Girl." Also available are collectible plush bears and the In Concert Microphone, which plays clips of "One Time" and "Somebody to Love."

Justin's not the first singer to get the doll treatment (Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Joe Jonas all have their own plastic mini-me), but somehow we think these will fly off the shelves faster than you can say "Belieber."

