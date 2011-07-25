Like father, like son.

Pictures of Justin Bieber getting a matching tattoo with his father have hit the web, images showing the 17-year-old superstar holding his dad's hand during the painful process.

Posted on TheJustinBieberShrine.com, photos show the matching tattoo of Jesus' name written in Hebrew that both the Biebers now proudly sport on their left side. Justin was reportedly inked just before his well-documented trip to Hawaii with girlfriend Selena Gomez, where the tattoo made its debut in much-talked about paparazzi shots.

Of course, this isn't the Biebs' first tattoo. He also has a tattoo of a small bird on his waist which he got in Toronto last year, causing controversy given that he was just 16 years old at the time.

