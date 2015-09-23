Chilly and chillin'! Justin Bieber went nearly naked (again,) but this time the photos aren't nearly as hot.

The Biebs posted a photo of himself to Instagram on Sept. 22 that shows him shirtless and without pants after going for a plunge in a freezing cold Icelandic fjord. His blood flow seems to be just fine, though, as the photo shows him smiling from ear-to-ear and giving a high-five to a friend off camera.

"Glacier dip in #iceland," he captioned the photo that was liked by over a million of his 39.3 million followers. (And yes, "Seinfeld" fans, we know what you're thinking!)

In the photo, Justin naturally rocks his trademark boxer-brief underwear from Calvin Klein, whom he is spokesman for.

It's not known exactly why Justin is in Iceland or who he's with. However, if you believe what he's said recently, his Icelandic jaunt likely isn't a romantic one.

Although he recently told Ellen DeGeneres that he's single and "ready to mingle," he also said the timing probably isn't right right now.

"I'm in a place now," he said. "I don't know if I'm ready for a relationship right now."

He later continued, "I just don't know what women are thinking, because they just say one thing and mean another thing. They say, 'Do this' and then 'Don't do this.' Then they are kissing you, then they push you off. And I'm like, 'What's going on?'"