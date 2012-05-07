Entertainment Tonight

Despite his busy appearance and recording schedule, Justin Bieber managed to earn his high school diploma at the urging of his mother, he reveals.

"I just finished high school," the teen heartthrob told Britain's The Daily Telegraph. "I passed my test -- I'm free! It was hard doing school and work every day."

Bieber, 18, said he was driven to complete his education because it was very important to his mother. "That was something my mom really wanted me to do, so I had to do it for her," he tells the newspaper. "I mean, this kind of lifestyle has given me a different perspective on life. I've been able to travel the world. At school, usually you have to do a lot of writing and reading. I'm really not into that stuff. I like to be out there."

The teen sensation released his latest single, "Boyfriend," in March and his album "Believe," featuring Kanye West and Drake, is due out in June. "Yeah, what's so important about this album is showing I'm growing up but I'm also not losing my fans," he tells the Telegraph. "My fans are growing with me, and that's why I think it's very special."