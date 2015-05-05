Are we in for a "Jelena" rekindling? It sounds like half of the famous off-and-on former couple is ready.

While attending the 2015 Met Gala on May 4, Justin Bieber saw a flood of the entertainment industry's biggest names, including his ex, Selena Gomez. Afterward, "The Heart Wants What It Wants" singer was squarely on Justin's mind.

While signing autographs and taking selfies with fans, Justin had a quick conversation with a TMZ camera crew. As the car began pulling away, the singer stuck his head out the window, looked at the camera and said, "Hey, Selena looked gorgeous at the Met Ball!"

To be fair, she did. Dressed in a custom ivory silk crepe Vera Wang Collection gown, Selena was one of the stars who stole the carpet. The tassel detail, coupled with her floral take on a traditional Chinese headdress, made her look flawless.

It seems, though, that maybe she wasn't feeling Justin the same way. After the gala, both headed to Rihanna's afterparty at Up & Down separately. Justin was already there, hanging out with Tyga, when Selena arrived. A source told Us Weekly that the Biebs "tried very hard" to speak with his ex at the party, but that their encounter was pretty short.

So, over for good? Never say never.