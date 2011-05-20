Eau baby, baby, baby eau!

He already launched a nail polish line and a unisex fragrance, "My World," and now teen pop sensation Justin Bieber, 17, is coming out with his first-ever women's perfume.

"Let's be real, the way a girl smells is very important to a guy," Bieber told Women's Wear Daily. "I have such a deep connection with my fans, so creating a fragrance that I personally love is another way I can bring them closer to my world."

The fragrance, which is called "Someday," is described as a "fruity gourmand" and is scheduled to hit department and specialty stores in June. And to make hordes of teenage girls swoon even more, the Biebs is donating all proceeds of the $35 scent to charity.

WWD also reports that the ad campaign was shot by Terry Richardson and features Dree Hemingway. A TV commercial, directed by Robert Lee, was filmed in a gravity-free cabin of a Boeing 737 NASA training jet. It is scheduled for broadcast from Black Friday after Thanksgiving through Christmas.

