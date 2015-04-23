Hold onto your hats, Beliebers! Pop music's reigning bad boy has undergone a major hair makeover.

Though Justin Bieber has yet to officially reveal his new 'do, the "Baby" singer hasn't shied away from teasing his fans about the fact that his follicles have undergone a potentially shocking revamp.

"This is gone," he captioned a close-up selfie of his trademark longer locks on Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, 2015.

That same day, the Biebs was photographed leaving Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood, Calif., with a brown blanket covering his head and torso.

The salon -- which counts Sarah Hyland, Julianne Hough, Emma Roberts and Hilary Duff among their A-list clientele -- seemingly confirmed that they were responsible for the controversial pop star's cut when they took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a shot of a few short blond hair clippings on the ground.

"Guess who?" they wrote in the caption.

Though his new 'do remains a mystery, one thing is clear: Justin Bieber has taken a move from pal Kim Kardashian's playbook.

In March 2015, the reality-TV star made waves -- and stole every headline! -- at Paris Fashion Week when she showed up with platinum blond locks. Will Bieber's new 'do debut prove to be equally memorable? Only time will tell!

In the meantime, let's hope his physical transformation proves more reformative than his attempts to revamp his image from the inside out. Though the "Boyfriend" singer appeared to have turned over a new leaf in March 2015 when he allowed himself to be publicly skewered in a Comedy Central Roast -- during which he apologized to his fans and the general public for his recent bad behavior -- he was back to his old ways within a month.

In April, Bieber made headlines twice at the 2015 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: first when he threw a fit after pal Kendall Jenner was denied entry into an afterparty and again when he ended up in a chokehold after a run-in with security at the actual event.

