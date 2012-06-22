David Letterman does not Believe in Justin Bieber getting more tattoos.

The Late Show host chatted with the 18-year-old superstar on Thursday about the release of his new album, Believe, this week. To celebrate, Bieber got "Believe" tattooed on the inside of his elbow -- and it's not his first.

"Oh God, how many do you have?" Letterman, 65, asked.

"Just a couple," Bieber said. He added that it may or may not be his last one. The "Baby" singer now has six tattoos in total.

"No, no it is," Letterman pleaded. "I mean, honestly. How does that help how you look to have a tattoo?"

"It doesn't not help the way I look?" Bieber said. "Yesterday my album came out and it was an important day for me. So, I got Believe…"

Letterman grabbed Bieber's arm and shouted, "Get that off of there!" Bieber fought back, arguing, "Hey, this is brand new!" He then laughed of Letterman's lecture by calling him a "grandpa."

But Letterman got the last laugh! When the host begged the singer to not "go nuts" and get a mural like the Sistine Chapel, Bieber replied, "I'm not going for the Sixteenth Chapel look."

The audience cracked up over the singer's mistake of the Vatican City chapel that features that features Michelangelo's famous mural on the ceiling. Letterman joked, "Canadian high school."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Justin Bieber Lectured By David Letterman for Getting New Tattoo