SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Millie Flamm was too sick to attend Justin Bieber's concert in Salt Lake City, but she got the next best thing: a visit from the pop star in her hospital room.

Bieber showed up in the 7-year-old leukemia patient's room at Primary Children's Medical Center before his concert.

Her mother, Amanda Flamm, told the Deseret News that Millie's "whole face just lit up" when Bieber walked into the room and gave her a big hug.

Bieber sang a song while holding her hand and gave her his guitar pick. Bieber also gave her a kiss on the cheek before leaving.

Friends and family launched a social media campaign promoting the visit when Millie was forced to sell her concert tickets after suffering a relapse two weeks ago.