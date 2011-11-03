Justin Bieber says he didn't father a child out of wedlock -- contrary to what Mariah Yeater would like people to believe.

During an appearance on the Today show Friday, the 17-year-old singer denied Yeater's claims that he fathered her 3-month-old son. "I never met the woman," he said.

PHOTOS: Stars with Bieber fever!

"I'd just like to say, basically, that none of those allegations are true," he added just before taking the stage. "I know that I'm going to be a target, but I'm never going to be a victim."

VIDEO: Aww! Justin gives Selena a kiss

In court documents, Yeater said she was singled out by a security guard to meet with Bieber backstage in L.A. She is seeking financial assistance from the Canadian pop star.

"It's crazy," Bieber said on Today. "Every night after the show I go from the stage right to the car, so it's crazy that some people want to make such false allegations."

PHOTOS: Justin and Selena Gomez pack on the PDA

Bieber's camp first denied Yeater's claims on Tuesday, telling Us Weekly in a statement: "While we haven't yet seen the lawsuit, it's sad that someone would fabricate, malicious, defamatory and demonstrably false claims. We will vigorously pursue all available legal remedies to defend and protect Justin against these allegations."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly