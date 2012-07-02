Justin Bieber is an official high school graduate.

The 18-year-old earned his diploma from St. Michael Catholic Secondary School in his native Stratford, Ontario among the Class of 2012, which was announced at the school's commencement last week.

The pop star did not attend the graduating celebration, which appears to be his last link to education as he has no plans to attend university.

During a recent appearance on America's "The Late Show With David Letterman," he told the host, "I can't say I'm never gonna, like, go to college but at this point I'm not, like, planning on it."