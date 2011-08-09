Justin Bieber -- matchmaker extraordinaire?

The 17-year-old singer is trying to set Kendall Jenner up with his writer/producer pal, Julian Swirsky. Early Tuesday morning, Bieber tweeted: "Hey Kendall Jenner, you should let my boy [Julian Swirsky] take you out on a date."

So will Jenner, 15, let Bieber's bud take her out? "Only if you and Selena Gomez join," she tweeted Tuesday. "Double date!"

Swirsky, who is 16 according to his Twitter bio, responded to the "Never Say Never" star's suggestion about taking Jenner out on a date: "Yeah, I wouldn't mind that."

But Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's kid sister might be too busy for boys. Earlier this month Kim, 30, revealed that Jenner was the new face of Australian swimwear designer Leah Madden's Summer 2012 campaign Pirouette. Kendall has also posed for Forever 21 alongside her 13-year-old sister, Kylie.

"I love everything about [modeling]," she recently told Teen Vogue. "Although my favorite part would have to be wearing cool clothes and getting my hair and makeup all done."

