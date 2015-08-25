Another day, another model. Justin Bieber has a type!

The singer is reportedly dating Moldavian beauty and former Playboy model Xenia Deli.

The two were recently spotted cozying up on a date. Fan photos and videos show the Biebs and Xenia holding hands as they walked into a piano bar in Los Angeles.

In one fan video posted to Youtube, Justin plays the Beatles' "Let It Be" on the piano as Xenia saddles up next to him on the bench. Bieber even teased fans about the date at one point, posting a snap to Instagram showing his feet next to a woman's feet, though he didn't say whose they were at the time. The image -- which has since been deleted -- showed his flat white trainers next to a pair of white pointed heels.

Xenia is believed to be playing a large role in Justin's "What Do You Mean" music video. She recently helped hype up the new single by appearing in an image on his Instagram counting down the days until it's released. The handwritten sign that she holds in the photo also features a heart with an arrow through it in the top left-hand corner.

Xenia now joins the list of bold-faced names who've been linked to the "Baby" hit-maker, which includes models Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Miranda Kerr, as well as singers Ariana Grande, Rita Ora and his ex-girlfriend of three years Selena Gomez.