Us Rating: *** 1/2

Don't stop Beliebin.' Under the tutelage of his mentor Usher, Justin Bieber showcases a Justin Timberlake-esque sonic growth spurt on his sophomore studio CD.

The 18-year-old busts major dance grooves with rappers Ludacris ("All Around the World") and Nicki Minaj ("Beauty and a Beat").

And the star teams with hip-hop hero Drake on "Right Here," smoothing his breathy vocals over a slithery R&B beat that will melt young hearts. Cue the screaming teens! (Island Def Jam)

