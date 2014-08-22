Troubled singer Justin Bieber has risked the wrath of police in California by allegedly illegally driving his vehicle on a sidewalk to avoid traffic.

The "Baby" hitmaker was caught riding his three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder down the sidewalk on Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills on Thursday and was seen getting close to pedestrians.

A spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department says the incident could constitute a vehicle code violation, which is an infraction, adding to E! News, "We highly encourage Mr. Bieber to stay off the sidewalk and remain in traffic. This is incredibly unsafe. He's safety in jeopardy."

Bieber, who is currently on probation for his vandalism conviction, was not pulled over, but the incident was recorded.