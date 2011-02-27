There's no denying their romance now!

Undercover lovers Justin Bieber, 16, and Selena Gomez, 18, arrived hand-in-hand at the Vanity Fair Oscars party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood Sunday. It marked the couple's first red carpet appearance together since they began dating in mid-December.

The twosome even wore matching looks: Bieber added a red pocket square to his Dolce & Gabanna suit, while the "Wizards of Waverly Place" star accessorized her crimson Dolce & Gabbana dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Brian Atwood shoes and a Judith Lieber clutch.

Though the two have yet to publicly comment on their relationship, Gomez's Disney co-star, Jake T. Austin, previously told UsMagazine.com that "they seem to get along really well. So as long as both of them are happy, it's good!"

