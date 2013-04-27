Well, that's that, then. Both Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez took to their Instagram accounts on Friday, Apr. 26, to show a little PG-13 PDA amid rumors that the pair have reunited. The on-again, off-again couple let their actions speak louder words in their respective social media posts, putting their fans' doubts to rest -- for the time being.

In a particularly racy photo that he posted to his account, Bieber, 19, sits shirtless at a laptop with a playful Gomez, 20, sitting behind him with her arms wrapped around his waist. The "Come and Get It" singer gives the camera a sultry look in the snap.

"'You've been makin music for too long babe come cuddle' - her," Bieber captioned the black-and-white shot. Gomez similarly shared her own token of affection on her Instagram account late Friday, posting a snapshot of the pair together with the caption "My baby."

The musical pair originally parted ways in December 2012, but the duo have been spotted spending time together in recent weeks, giving fans reason to believe that "Jelena" is decidedly on again.

"Justin pursued Selena and she gave in," a source close to Gomez told Us Weekly. But another source isn't so sure about the pair's seemingly happy reunion. "Who knows with them?" the insider told Us. "They're always back and forth!"

Earlier this month, Gomez and Bieber were spotted kissing backstage during is concert in Oslo, Norway. But Gomez spoke candidly about the couple's rocky relationship in an Apr. 24 interview on Z100's Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, warning fans not to read too much into their every move.

"I'm in my twenties. I wanna have fun," the Spring Breakers star explained. "I wanna enjoy my life and not have to worry about every single thing."

