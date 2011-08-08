What breakup rumors?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were most definitely still on at Sunday's Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheater in Universal City, Calif.

PHOTOS: What all the stars wore at the Teen Choice Awards

Although unconfirmed rumors of romantic strife between Bieber, 17, and Gomez, 18, stormed the web in late July, the couple were affectionate and supportive of one another throughout the star-packed night.

Bieber arrived without his lady love, and told Us Weekly he was most looking forward to Gomez's performance. Why? "Because she's awesome!"

PHOTOS: Their sexy PDA-packed vacation

Once inside, the pair stayed by each other's side in the seats -- holding hands and kissing. When Gomez sang "Love You Like a Love Song" onstage, Bieber didn't just clap proudly -- he sang along!

Backstage, Bieber (sipping a Sprite) was spotted holding Gomez's hand as she chatted with an acquaintance.

VIDEO: Tyra Bank's crazy leather jumpsuit and other blue carpet moments

They left the venue together -- his hand in the small of her back -- and shared a tender kiss goodbye before boarding separate SUVs.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly