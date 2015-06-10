Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber hitting the showers together?

That's sure what it looks like!

On Monday, Gomez shared an image of herself shooting a shower scene and announcing that something is "coming soon."

A day later, Bieber posted a similar photo of himself in the shower!

What does it mean?!

Could Bieber be joining his on-again, off-again girlfriend in a new music video? Or did these two just happen to share similar Instagram pics one day apart from the other?

Time will tell, but can our hearts really take another Jelena go-round?

In the meantime, Gomez has been hinting to fans that something big is coming along.

"You have watched me in pain and I've owned up to it through my music and actions. I grew up with you," the 22-year-old singer/actress Instagrammed this past week. "I am beyond excited to show you the next chapter, the TRUTH."

Does this "truth" involve Justin Bieber in the shower?