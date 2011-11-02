Justin Bieber Shows He Can Rap Pretty Well, Too
Pop star Justin Bieber has been known for his squeaky clean crooning, but does the teen heartthrob have some (good) rapping skills in him as well?
During a visit to Big Boy's Neighborhood on L.A.'s Power 106 FM, the Biebs (a.k.a. Shawty Mane, his rap moniker) exhibited some of his lyrical prowess over Jay-Z and Kanye West's Otis instrumental and the 17-year-old doesn't sound half bad. Now, did someone write that rhyme for him? We can save that debate for another time, but with rumors of the young crooner possibly fathering a child, this is a welcomed distraction.
Click the video to check out Bieber rocking the mic!
