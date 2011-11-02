Pop star Justin Bieber has been known for his squeaky clean crooning, but does the teen heartthrob have some (good) rapping skills in him as well?

During a visit to Big Boy's Neighborhood on L.A.'s Power 106 FM, the Biebs (a.k.a. Shawty Mane, his rap moniker) exhibited some of his lyrical prowess over Jay-Z and Kanye West's Otis instrumental and the 17-year-old doesn't sound half bad. Now, did someone write that rhyme for him? We can save that debate for another time, but with rumors of the young crooner possibly fathering a child, this is a welcomed distraction.

Click the video to check out Bieber rocking the mic!

