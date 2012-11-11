Singing through the heartache?

During a Boston concert on Saturday night, Justin Bieber summoned another world-famous Justin -- Timberlake -- in a potential nod to his fresh split with Selena Gomez.

Armed with just a guitar, with another band member strumming as well, the 18-year-old singer crooned a stripped-down, acoustic version of "Cry Me a River," Justin Timberlake 's smash 2002 ballad inspired by his own split from Britney Spears

The Canadian-born sensation left it vague when asked about the split with Gomez, 20, during a radio interview that same day." I don't know what to say," Bieber, 18, told Open House Party radio host John Garabedian. "I don't know what's going on in my life . . . To even assess that it doesn't make sense 'cause I have not made any comment."

(Multiple sources confirmed the split to Us Weekly Friday Nov. 9.) For her part, Gomez also had work to distract herself; on Sunday Nov. 11, she promoted her clothing line Dream Out Loud at a K-Mart in White Plains, just outside NYC, and had a bright smile for the cameras.

"Selena broke up with Justin about a week ago. It's been a really challenging experience over the last year because of their crazy schedules," an insider told Us. "Selena definitely had some major trust issues with Justin."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Justin Bieber Sings "Cry Me a River" After Selena Gomez Split